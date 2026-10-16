Koretsky: 100% reservation provides opportunities for major manipulations

Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Koretsky states that 100% reservation for enterprises creates opportunities for significant manipulation, a problem that has grown to a large scale.

"100% reservation provides opportunities for major manipulations. If you have 100%, it means you can endlessly expand your staff and reserve people: and it doesn't matter whether a person is a repair worker or not, an energy worker or not. And this system has already reached a large scale, unfortunately. Therefore, this is the only reason why we are looking at the 100% barrier – to modify it or leave it as it is. Because, unfortunately, there are many abuses," Koretsky said during the "Question Time with the Government" in the Verkhovna Rada on Friday.

The Prime Minister noted that additional reservations continue to be granted by the tens of thousands monthly at such enterprises.

"It is necessary to separate criticality and the economic block. Because wages and the absence of tax debt do not always mean that an enterprise is critical. Criticality is the defense capability and life support of the state," he added.

To substantiate his words, Koretsky gave an example of a contractor performing work for an energy company, where only 20 out of 100 employees actually carry out the subcontract for that company, yet all 100 are reserved.

Earlier, the Prime Minister stated that when modifying the reservation system, there will be no radical changes for critical enterprises in the defense and energy sectors.

"The resolution is being processed, it will definitely be finalized, adopted, and published. There is no betrayal there. All details will follow once they are made public and all relevant decisions are made," he said.

As reported, on October 13, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted the resolution On certain issues of organizing the reservation of persons subject to military service during mobilization and in wartime, introducing changes to the reservation system. As of today, the resolution has not been published.

Earlier, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak published a draft government resolution providing for the reduction of reservation limits for the defense-industrial complex and energy sector from 100% to 85%, for municipal enterprises from 75% to 60%, as well as changing the calculation base for the 50% quota and creating a Coordination Center under the Cabinet of Ministers. According to his data, the Coordination Center was proposed to be established with 17 members, including representatives of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR), the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine (SZRU), and the National Police. Without a positive recommendation from this body, enterprises would not be able to obtain the status of critically important or a reservation quota exceeding 50%, with the center also having the authority to recommend revoking such status, while clear deadlines, criteria, and appeal mechanisms were absent in the document.

A group of MPs from all parliamentary factions appealed to Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky demanding the cancellation of plans to create a Coordination Center for Organizing Reservation.

Chairman of the Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, MP Oleksandr Fediyenko, emphasized that the creation of a new agency risks causing delays in reservation procedures for enterprises in the defense-industrial complex, energy, and critical infrastructure, threatening the non-fulfillment of state contracts.