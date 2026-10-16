Kyiv, Kyiv region switch to emergency power outages due to massive Russian attacks – Ukrenergo

Due to a difficult situation in the energy system caused by Russian shelling, emergency power outages have been applied in certain districts of Kyiv and Kyiv region, NPC Ukrenergo reported.

"Currently, previously published outage schedules do not apply at addresses where emergency disconnections have been implemented," Ukrenergo clarified on Telegram on Friday.

The company emphasized that power engineers are working to restore stable electricity supply as soon as possible.

A return to predictable outage schedules will occur immediately after the situation in the power system stabilizes, the NPC specified.