Meetings with intl partners on institutional reforms in Defense Ministry resumed – Halan

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has resumed meetings with partners supporting the ministry's institutional reforms, with human capital as the first topic on the agenda, Deputy Minister of Defense Lyubov Halan reported.

"I appealed to our colleagues to consider the medical, social, and human rights spheres in the military as a logical continuation of civil sector programs. Because we must work to ensure that service members receive necessary services and assistance at a level no worse than before draft. We are strengthening how we recruit, how we train, how we retain, and how we care. Part of these areas is already supported by our partners from NATO, the UK, the EU, including France and Denmark. Thank you for this," Halan wrote on Facebook.

She emphasized that the joint format will allow for a complete picture of needs and provided support, aligning proposals with priorities and avoiding duplication.

"We must work as a system, not as separate projects. The people we train and treat together with partners today will be able to train our partners' armies tomorrow," Halan summarized.