Ammonia leak possible in Volyn region after strike on enterprise

In the settlement of Manevychi in Volyn region, a threat of ammonia release into the atmosphere emerged following a Russian strike on a local enterprise, Head of the Manevychi Territorial Community Oleksandr Havryliuk reported.

"In connection with a potential emergency situation at one of the community's enterprises, which may be accompanied by a release of ammonia into the ambient air, we ask residents to remain calm, stay attentive, and follow safety rules," Havryliuk wrote on Facebook on Friday.

Ammonia is a hazardous chemical substance with a sharp odor that can cause irritation to the eyes and respiratory tract, as well as severe poisoning. Residents of the Manevychi community are urged to immediately move indoors, tightly close windows and doors, and refrain from going outside unnecessarily.

It is also recommended to avoid being outdoors unless urgently necessary and to monitor official updates from local authorities and the State Emergency Service (SES).

Earlier, Head of the Regional Military Administration Roman Romaniuk reported that one person was killed and eight others were injured at the Agrofrukt LTD private enterprise in Manevychi. "Currently, the fire is localized, but not extinguished. Mitigation of consequences is ongoing," he wrote on his Telegram channel on Friday regarding the situation as of 10:45.