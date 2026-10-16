Trump criticizes Ukraine's resumption of refinery strikes, calls Zelenskyy difficult negotiator – media

U.S. President Donald Trump criticized Ukraine's decision to resume attacks on Russian oil refineries and described Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as a more difficult negotiating partner compared to Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, making the statement in an interview with Newsmax television channel on Thursday.

"Now, if you tell me that Zelenskyy is again shooting at refineries, all he's doing is making the world oil price higher. Well, I think that's a disgrace... there are many other targets to hit," Trump said.

According to the head of the White House, strikes on refineries producing diesel fuel harm the global energy market. Trump seeks to reduce energy prices ahead of the U.S. midterm elections on November 3, 2026, including through an agreement with Putin regarding the purchase of Russian diesel. Assessing the prospects of ending the war by the end of his term, the U.S. President expressed confidence that hostilities should end soon, but questioned the Ukrainian leader's readiness for compromises. According to Trump, negotiating with Zelenskyy is harder than with Putin, while mutual personal hostility between the two leaders presents an additional obstacle to a settlement.

Furthermore, the American president spoke in favor of holding elections in Ukraine, questioning the level of public support for the current government amid ongoing missile strikes on residential buildings. He also criticized his predecessor Joe Biden for providing Kyiv with multi-billion-dollar military aid and stated that the current administration is replenishing its own stockpiles of Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems and Tomahawk cruise missiles at record speed, after which Washington will permit allies to purchase these arms.

Separately, Trump reported that his administration is holding talks with Russia and China regarding the reduction of nuclear arsenals. According to his assessment, the U.S. ranks first in the world in nuclear capability, Russia second, while Beijing is currently less inclined toward denuclearization due to a lag that it could close within five to six years. The American president did not specify a timeframe for these negotiations.

On Thursday, Ukraine resumed strikes on Russian oil infrastructure following a three-day pause that Kyiv agreed to after Trump announced an energy ceasefire on Sunday. A senior Ukrainian official confirmed a drone attack on an oil refinery in Russia's Ryazan region, located approximately 290 km southeast of Moscow, where a fire broke out.

Previously, Ukraine fully agreed to U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal for an energy truce and did not attack any energy facilities in Russia in response to their strikes.