Russian attack on Volyn region kills 1, injures 8, leaves 270,000 subscribers without power – official

One person was killed due to an enemy attack on Volyn region, eight others were injured, and 270,000 subscribers remain without electricity, Head of the Regional Military Administration Roman Romaniuk reported operational data as of 10:45.

"Unfortunately, one person died at the Agrofrukt LTD private enterprise in Manevychi. Another eight were injured. Currently, the fire is localized, but not extinguished. Mitigation of consequences is ongoing," he wrote on his Telegram channel on Friday.

Also, according to the Regional Military Administration, during the morning air attacks by jet Shahed drones, a garage cooperative in the Lutsk community was damaged. An outbuilding is on fire. Environmentally– no injuries or casualties reported there.

Currently, 270,000 subscribers remain without electricity (down from 370,000 subscribers at 08:00 AM). Restoration work continues.