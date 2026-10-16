Man injured in Lviv region by falling downed UAV – official

A man was injured in Dubliany, Lviv region, due to falling debris from a downed enemy UAV, Head of the Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytsky reported.

"Between 09:07 and 09:59, our air defense shot down three Russian combat drones over Lviv region. Due to falling debris from a downed enemy drone in Dubliany, a man was injured," Kozytsky wrote on Telegram on Friday.

According to him, shattered windows were also recorded in residential buildings in Murovane.

Relevant services are working at the scene.