Klitschko appeals to State Treasury to unblock funds for restoring Kyiv housing damaged in Russian attacks

As of Friday, October 16, a total of 4,480 apartment buildings in Kyiv have suffered varying degrees of damage as a result of Russian attacks, capital Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko reported.

"Of these, 1,783 buildings were damaged in 2026, which is almost 40% of the total number. The damage varies – in some places windows were shattered, balconies, roofs, or facades damaged. In other places (there are fewer such buildings), entrances and structures were destroyed, networks damaged, making apartments unfit for habitation. There are currently 205 such buildings (this year alone the enemy severely damaged 61). Of the significantly damaged ones, the city has already restored and rebuilt 64 buildings. In total, 4,227 damaged residential buildings have been restored to date," Klitschko wrote on his Telegram channel.

He emphasized that the main problem that could halt restoration work is the blocking of city funds by the State Treasury.

"If the government does not understand this, let me emphasize: such actions are unacceptable in a situation where residents are waiting for the restoration of their homes. Therefore, the city has once again appealed to the government and the State Treasury demanding the unblocking of funding for projects critical to Kyivans. In particular, for the restoration of houses damaged by Russia," the mayor summarized.