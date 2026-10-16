EU supports Trump’s energy truce, but Russia not observing it – von der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated that the European Union supports U.S. President Donald Trump’s initiative for an energy ceasefire, but that Russia is failing to abide by it. Work on the 22nd package of sanctions is currently underway.

She made these remarks on Friday in Brussels during a joint press statement alongside European Council President António Costa and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, ahead of a European Council meeting where leaders are set to discuss continued support for Ukraine.

“Of course, we supported President’ Trump’s energy ceasefire, but we’ve seen that Russia did not respect it, not a single minute. Instead Russia escalated, and therefore we have to increase the pressure on Russia,” von der Leyen stated.

The head of the European Commission stated that work is currently underway on the 22nd sanction package. “And one thing is absolutely clear: we will not lift any sanctions unless Russia stops the war,” she assured.

Furthermore, von der Leyen noted that the parties would discuss Ukraine’s financial and budgetary needs "not only for 2026, but also for the following year, 2027."