Klitschko instructs Kyiv district administrations to prioritize shelter arrangement funding

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko, during a meeting of the Kyiv City State Administration collegium on Friday, October 16, instructed the heads of the capital's districts to determine the priority in using funds for the arrangement of shelters.

"Today in Kyiv, there are almost 4,400 shelters of various types and forms of ownership. In 2022–2026, the city allocated about UAH 7 billion for the construction, repair, and arrangement of shelters. At the same time, individual microdistricts do not have a sufficient number of equipped shelters within walking distance. Currently, an urgent task for district heads, who are the managers of funds allocated by the city, is to increase the number and properly arrange refuges," Klitschko noted in a post on his Telegram channel.

He pointed out that the city authorities, together with the State Emergency Service and district administrations, regularly inspect shelters, in particular based on residents' appeals, and district heads must promptly respond to all appeals and eliminate shortcomings.

"Because, although they were appointed by the president, they bear personal responsibility before the residents," the mayor emphasized.

The issue of installing mobile shelters was also discussed during the collegium.

"Last year, the districts, having received funds for this, did not install the shelters, and the funds returned to the city budget. And for this year, they did not apply with a request for money to install mobile shelters! Therefore, we had to find opportunities and are now resolving the issue without the participation of the districts. In particular, the first batch – 14 mobile shelters – will soon be installed by Kyivpastrans at public transport stops. In addition, I appealed to business to help the city. And the first shelter funded by patrons was installed yesterday on Beresteisky Avenue, near the trolleybus stop Ivan Bahriany Park," Klitschko said, adding that district heads were instructed not to withdraw from the issue of installing mobile shelters and to reallocate funds within the budget allocated to the districts.

"I will regard ignoring this issue as sabotage! And I will publish the specific names of these 'figureheads' for Kyivans, the residents of the districts where leaders fail to work on installing shelters," the mayor summarized.