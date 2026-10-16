Two killed, 14 injured in strike on Kharkiv – clarified information

According to updated information, two people, not three, were killed in the Shevchenkivsky district of Kharkiv, Head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov reported.

"One man was successfully resuscitated; he is currently in extremely critical condition in the operating room. Doctors continue to fight for his life. The total number of injured at this moment is 14 people," Synehubov wrote on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, he reported that as a result of the strike on Kharkiv, three people were killed and another 13 were injured.