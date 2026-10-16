Costa: not time to stop Ukraine support — it must be strengthened

President of the European Council António Costa has stated that now is not the time to withdraw support from Ukraine, but rather to step it up.

He said this on Friday in Brussels in a joint press statement with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy ahead of the European Council meeting, where leaders will discuss further support for Ukraine,

"Our message to President Zelenskyy is very simple: the support of European Union to Ukraine remains as strong as ever. This is no time to withdraw the support to Ukraine. This is no time to relieve Russia sanctions. Now is time to increase our support, to increase our pressure," he stated.

Costa stressed that this is essential to "bring Russia to accept a real ceasefire, to bring Russia to the table of negotiations, and to stop this war." "This is time for peace, this is not time to continue the war," the European Council President emphasized.

Addressing Zelenskyy, he said: "Dear Volodymyr, you can count on us – not only to support you in war, but most important for your future as a member of the European Union".

The European Council President noted that this week Ukraine and the EU opened two more clusters in the negotiation process, adding that "we need to continue in this process." He also praised the Ukrainian parliament: "In the middle of a terrific war you continue to deliver, to negotiate, to approve and to make reforms",.

"Thank you very much for your example as an European, and you can count on us always," Costa emphasized.

For her part, von der Leyen also thanked the Rada "for working so hard to deliver the reforms that are necessary to open the cluster". "Now the goal is towards the end of the year to open the final two clusters to really get into the working of reforms that are necessary for the accession," she explained.

The European Commission President noted that leaders will discuss support for Ukraine during the winter period. "Russia is trying everything to destroy the energy and water infrastructure, but we stand by your side. We will support you as we did it in the other winters," she stressed.