Zelenskyy: Ukraine will do everything to open final 2 EU accession clusters by year-end

Ukraine will do everything possible to open the final two negotiation clusters for EU accession by the end of this year, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated.

"We will work and do everything to open the two remaining clusters by the end of the year. I am sure that we will do it," he said at the start of a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa in Brussels.

Zelenskyy noted that he plans to discuss Ukraine's energy needs with European leaders.

"And of course, we want to end this war as quick as possible; we don't see now signals from the Russian side that they are ready for this, to end this war. That's why we have to prepare for the winter. Winter package – it's not only energy, it's also air defense and fundings," the president reported.

He thanked the EU for its support.