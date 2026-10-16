Ukrainian Tencore signs memo with Canadian Dominion Dynamics for joint production of TerMIT unmanned ground vehicles in Canada

Ukrainian defense company Tencore and Canadian defense-technology firm Dominion Dynamics have announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding, which provides for the production of TerMIT unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) in Canada, as well as the integration of the AuraNet technology suite into these systems.

According to a press release from Dominion Dynamics, the agreement was signed during the AUSA 2026 defense conference in Washington.

Dominion Dynamics reportedly plans to establish production of the TerMIT system at its Canadian facilities, with manufacturing slated to begin in 2027.

Meanwhile, experts from Tencore will oversee the technology transfer process and train Canadian personnel in the assembly of these unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs).

Furthermore, Dominion Dynamics will integrate the AuraNet system—designed for autonomous control and coordination across diverse operational environments—into the TerMIT platform. The company also intends to develop a version of the TerMIT platform specifically adapted for Arctic conditions.

“Battlefield requirements change in weeks, so production, operational feedback and engineering have to run as a loop: build, deploy, learn, change, scale. Canada gives us the manufacturing base, suppliers and reliable power to run that loop alongside allies who need these vehicles," Tencore co-founder Roman Tkachenko is quoted in the press release as saying.

It is noted that the signing of this agreement follows a joint declaration on defense cooperation, which was concluded in September between Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

At that time, the parties committed to producing thousands of combat-tested drones and unmanned systems over the next two years, with one-third of these to be allocated for Ukraine’s defense needs, the company stated.

“This agreement is how two companies start turning that commitment into vehicles, and we intend to move fast,” said Eliot Pence, founder and CEO of Dominion Dynamics.

Dominion Dynamics is an Ottawa, Canada-based defense technology company specializing in the development of autonomy, sensor monitoring, and control systems.

Tencore is a Ukrainian defense technology company that specializes in the development, serial production, and integration of unmanned ground robotic systems (UGRS) for the Defense Forces of Ukraine.