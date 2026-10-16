Zelenskyy meets Tusk in Brussels

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk on Thursday, where the Ukrainian president reported on the situation with Russian drones and steps that will help Ukraine defend against daily Russian attacks, he said on Telegram.

"Met with Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk. Donald is well informed about the situation with Russian shelling and how it escalates every day. In fact, the Russians are constantly using Shaheds. Today alone, 52 people were injured. Throughout the day, there were Russian strikes on a store, a pharmaceutical plant, and logistics. It is very important that Poland helps us defend against these attacks. We discussed in great detail all existing threats and steps that will help strengthen our defense against Russian strikes. Thanked Donald for a clear and principled stance on sanctions: there can be no steps that help Russia continue this war," the post reads.

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte reported holding a meeting with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Brussels.