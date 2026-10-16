Cabinet resolution on changing reservation procedure still being coordinated, Rada committee opposes lowering defense industry quotas – MP Friz

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence at its meeting on Thursday reviewed the issue of changing the reservation system announced by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and adopted a decision pointing out the groundlessness and risks of lowering employee reservation quotas for military-industrial complex (MIC) enterprises, said Committee member Iryna Friz (European Solidarity faction).

"The Committee's decision points out the groundlessness and risks of lowering quotas for the MIC. I must emphasize that the government's proposed reduction of reservation quotas to 85% for defense and energy enterprises, and to 60% for heat and water supply enterprises and other public utilities, creates risks for the stable operation of both the defense industry and critical infrastructure," Friz wrote on Facebook on Thursday evening.

She also noted that, based on the reports from representatives of the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Defense, the final text of the Cabinet resolution does not yet exist: "it is still undergoing coordination, revision, and waiting for a political decision."

"Given the presented arguments of government officials, it is worth noting that the percentage reductions for individual sectors voiced in the media lack methodological calculations and consequence modeling. This was pointed out by Committee members to the CM representatives," the MP reported.

Friz also reported that during the review of the resolution on reservation changes, the Ministry of Defense provided its remarks regarding the unacceptability of reducing 100% reservation at MIC enterprises to 85%.

She believes that the government's proposed reduction of reservation quotas to 85% for defense and energy enterprises and to 60% for heat and water supply enterprises and other public utilities creates risks for the stable operation of both the defense industry and critical infrastructure.

In addition, according to the MP, members of the parliamentary national security committee did not receive exhaustive arguments from government officials regarding the expediency of creating a Coordination Center, its functionality, and powers.

As reported, a group of MPs from all parliamentary factions appealed to Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky demanding the cancellation of plans to create a Coordination Center for organizing reservations. Head of the Sub-committee on Cybersecurity Issues MP Oleksandr Fedienko emphasized that the appearance of a new body creates risks of delays in reservation procedures for MIC, energy, and critical infrastructure enterprises, which threatens the non-fulfillment of state contracts.

According to available information, the draft government resolution On Certain Issues of Organizing the Reservation of Conscripts for the Period of Mobilization and in Wartime stipulated that without a positive recommendation from the Coordination Center, enterprises would not be able to obtain the status of critically important or a reservation quota exceeding 50%. Parliament already appealed to the government for a similar reason in July 2026, after which a similar initiative was canceled.

The Union of Ukrainian Entrepreneurs (SUP) opposed another tightening of restrictions on the reservation of conscripts without prior impact assessment and discussion with business.