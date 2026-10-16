Three Dnipropetrovsk region police officers suspected of armed robbery – Prosecutor General's Office

Prosecutors have served three police officers in Dnipropetrovsk region with notices of suspicion of carrying out a armed robbery against a resident of Nikopol, seizing cryptocurrency and cash totaling over $68,000, the Prosecutor General's Office reports.

"Among the suspects are a deputy head of a police department, a deputy head of the drug-related crime combating department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in the region, and an operative of this department," the report on the Telegram channel states.

According to the investigation, the police officers learned that a local resident possessed a significant amount of cryptocurrency and decided to seize his funds. On the night of June 18, 2026, two of the suspects attacked him in the middle of the street, while the third coordinated their actions. The victim was knocked to the ground, tear gas was used against him, he was shot several times with a traumatic weapon, handcuffed, and beaten.

Threatening him with a pistol, the attackers forced the man to transfer cryptocurrency worth $51,000 to a prepared wallet. Afterward, he was instructed to call his mother and demand all family savings. Fearing for her son's life, the woman handed over more than $17,000.

Having seized the funds, the suspects threatened to kill the man if he contacted the police or a hospital. According to the investigation, they split the money among themselves.

The actions of the police officers have been qualified under Part 4 of Article 187 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – robbery committed by a prior conspiracy of a group of persons under martial law. On October 14, the court chose pre-trial restraint measures for all three in the form of detention with the right to post bail of UAH 3 million each.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing to establish other individuals who may be involved in the crime.