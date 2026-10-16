Group of forensic experts served suspicion notice for falsifying evidence in interests of SBU official – NABU

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office have served notices of suspicion to forensic experts of the Kyiv Research Institute of Forensic Expertise (KRIFE) of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine who drew up deliberately false conclusions regarding the value of elite real estate belonging to the wife of a high-ranking Security Service of Ukraine official.

"In December 2023, the wife of the high-ranking official purchased an apartment for UAH 21.6 million. At the same time, according to the contract, its value was intentionally understated to UAH 12.8 million. In April 2024, a lawyer acting in the interests of the couple initiated a forensic construction and technical examination at KRIFE. Already in May, a commission of experts issued a conclusion stating that the market value of this apartment is UAH 12.3 million, which is UAH 9.3 million lower than the actual price. To achieve this result, the experts intentionally used non-relevant real estate objects for comparison. Subsequently, this document was used by the defense as evidence in the NACP, NABU, and court," the NABU press service reported on its Telegram channel.

In the same month, NABU detectives, investigating criminal proceedings into the apartment's purchase, ordered a commission examination, which was recalled on November 11, 2024, with a request to return the materials without execution.

"However, the experts ignored the investigative demand and continued their research. They agreed on limiting the value of comparison objects to no higher than $2,500–2,600 per square meter (instead of the market $3,000) and consciously chose the cheapest offers starting from $1,550, while ignoring other available analogues. In early December 2024, the experts signed the conclusion but backdated it to November 8, 2024 (i.e., prior to the recall by the NABU detective). Significantly, detectives received a copy of the conclusion not from KRIFE, but from the lawyer of the suspected high-ranking official," the report notes.

NABU emphasizes that such manipulations of evidence would be impossible if an independent expert institution operated under the Bureau.

"The Bureau's leadership has for several years emphasized the critical need to create an independent expert institution. This would eliminate corruption risks, prevent external pressure on experts, and significantly increase the efficiency of pre-trial investigations in top corruption cases," NABU summarized.