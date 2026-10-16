Klitschko announces start of heating season in Kyiv

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has announced the start of the heating season in Kyiv, with the exception of parts of the Dniprovsky and Darnytsky districts, where an energy facility recently sustained significant damage.

"Starting today, October 16, under extreme conditions due to constant shelling, we are nevertheless launching the heating season," he wrote on Telegram on Friday.

According to him, the heating season will initially begin for social infrastructure facilities (including hospitals, schools, and kindergartens), except for parts of the Dniprovsky and Darnytsky districts where an energy facility recently suffered major damage. Restoration work there is ongoing.

The mayor noted that the connection of social sector facilities to heat will be carried out based on individual requests from their managers.