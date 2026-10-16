Petition urging Rada to keep Fedorov as defense minister falls short of required votes

A petition on the website of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine calling for an appeal to the president to keep Mykhailo Fedorov in the post of Ukraine's Defense Minister failed to gather the required number of votes for consideration.

According to the parliamentary website's platform, the petition was submitted on July 16—amid rallies held in various Ukrainian cities against Fedorov's dismissal—and as of October 16, it had garnered only 17.7 thousand votes out of the 25 thousand needed.

"Mykhailo Fedorov headed the Ministry of Defense in January 2026 and in a short time demonstrated tangible results in the technological modernization of the army, accelerating drone production, reforming procurement, and introducing modern approaches to defense management. In the conditions of an active phase of the war, changing the head of the Ministry of Defense is extremely risky," the text of the petition stated.

In this regard, the author of the petition urged an appeal to the president with a recommendation to keep Fedorov in office to ensure stability and the continuation of reforms in the defense sector, as well as to take control of the situation regarding potential personnel changes in the Ministry of Defense.

As reported, on July 16, the Verkhovna Rada, upon the nomination of newly appointed Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky, approved the new composition of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. At the same time, under the president's quota, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Minister of Defense were not appointed, as no nominations for these candidates had been submitted.

Since then, for over a month, protests continued in Kyiv and a number of other cities calling for dialogue and reforms in the defense sector and the return of Fedorov to the post of Defense Minister.

Starting July 20, the Cabinet of Ministers assigned the acting duties of Ukraine's Defense Minister to Yevheniy Khmara, and already on August 19, parliament supported the president's nomination of Khmara for the ministerial post.

On August 19, one of the protest initiators, veteran and activist, former combat medic of the Da Vinci Wolves battalion Dmytro Koziatynsky stated that in the current situation, it is worth transitioning to classic advocacy and pushing for reforms without taking to the streets.

On September 26, Fedorov announced the launch of Robot Army project for the development and scaling of robotic technologies in the war, emphasizing the need to use them to carry out the most dangerous tasks and preserve the lives of military personnel.