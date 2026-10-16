Russian attack on Rivne injures 7 – official

Russian occupiers attacked Rivne on the night of Friday, October 16, striking civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings, Head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Koval reported.

"Currently, seven people have sought medical assistance following the attack on Rivne. So far, no hospitalizations have been required. The air raid alert is impeding the full operation of emergency services," Koval wrote on his Telegram channel.

Regional and municipal authorities are working to inspect the damaged housing and temporarily relocate affected residents.

Residents whose property was damaged as a result of the attack can call the city executive committee hotline at 1553, or contact city council representatives directly near the affected building.