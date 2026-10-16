Zelenskyy meets with Danish PM Frederiksen on sidelines of CoE meeting

On Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in Brussels. The two leaders discussed countering jet-powered Shahed drones, developing European anti-ballistic missile capabilities, and strengthening Ukraine’s air defense, the President reported on his Telegram channel.

“I met with Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen. We discussed in detail the threats of Russian escalation, particularly against our energy infrastructure. It is clear that Russia has taken signals about easing sanctions as a green light to continue waging war against residential buildings, substations, and any other infrastructure that sustains normal life. Right now, it is critically important for everyone in Europe to mobilize to strengthen protection against this brutal terror ahead of winter. Air defense is the top priority, first and foremost anti-ballistic defense and everything that helps intercept jet-powered shaheds. We also discussed how Denmark can help provide financial support for our resilience. We agreed that our teams will continue working at their level. We appreciate that we can always count on Denmark. Thank you, Mette!” the message reads.

Earlier on Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever; the two leaders discussed the supply of F-16 fighter jets and the ammunition for them. In addition, Zelenskyy held a series of meetings with the NATO Secretary General, the Prime Minister of Poland, the President of France, and the King of Belgium.