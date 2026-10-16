Zelenskyy meets Belgian PM De Wever in Brussels during European Council visit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Prime Minister of Belgium Bart De Wever on Thursday, where the politicians discussed the delivery of F-16 fighter jets and ammunition for them. In addition, Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a series of meetings with the NATO Secretary General, the Prime Minister of Poland, the President of France, and the King of the Belgians.

"Discussed with Prime Minister of Belgium Bart De Wever the consequences of round-the-clock Russian attacks on residential buildings, energy, and other critical infrastructure of Ukraine... Informed Mr. Prime Minister in detail about Russian terror and our needs. Right now, F-16s are helping immensely to repel attacks by jet-powered Shaheds. We are working with Belgium to receive additional fighter jets as soon as possible. We also spoke about the possibility of additional ammunition supplies for them. Every decision on defense support saves lives. Grateful to the Prime Minister and Belgium for assistance and readiness to support our defense of life going forward," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

Earlier on Thursday, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy was granted an audience with King Philippe of Belgium; the president emphasized the importance of supporting Ukraine, Ukrainian air defense, and supplying F-16 aircraft to Ukraine. Prior to this, Zelenskyy held a series of meetings with representatives of NATO, Poland, and France.