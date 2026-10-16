Massive power outage hits parts of Kyiv, Kyiv region after Russian attack – Ukrenergo

National Power Company Ukrenergo reported on Thursday that widespread power outages occurred in Kyiv and Kyiv region as a result of a Russian attack on critical infrastructure facilities, the company announced on Telegram.

"As a result of another Russian attack on a critical energy infrastructure facility, a large-scale power outage affected consumers in certain districts of Kyiv and the region. Assessment of the damage caused by the enemy and prompt emergency repair operations will start immediately after the air raid alert, which is currently ongoing in Kyiv region, is lifted," the message states.

The company also appealed to consumers who currently have electricity to reduce power consumption in order to prevent further outages and accelerate power restoration for other users.