Zelenskyy meets Macron in Brussels on strengthening Ukrainian aviation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday; the leaders discussed strengthening Ukrainian aviation and the European anti-ballistic program. Earlier, Zelenskyy met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

"A very substantive meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. We appreciate that France is doing everything possible to help find answers to Russian escalation... We discussed various ways to counter it with Emmanuel. In particular, new packages to strengthen our aviation will arrive as early as this month. We are also accelerating work on European anti-ballistics: it is necessary for FREYJA to start operating by the end of the year. Grateful to Emmanuel: all weapons production licenses that France promised to Ukraine have already been received. It is important for our teams to implement this promptly," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

Earlier on Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, where the Ukrainian president reported on the situation with Russian drones and steps that will help Ukraine defend against daily Russian attacks.