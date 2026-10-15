Govt fulfils obligations to receive intl financial assistance in 2026 – Koretsky

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has fulfilled its part of the commitments required to receive international financial assistance in 2026, with all relevant resolutions, orders, and regulatory documents adopted by October 15, Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky said.

"Next, we will submit the relevant requests to the European Commission, go through the mandatory coordination procedures with EU member states, and only then will we await the receipt of funds. Similar procedures are in place with other partners outside the EU. We are accelerating progress at each of these stages," Koretsky said on his Telegram channel on Thursday.

According to him, this week the Verkhovna Rada supported a number of important bills within the framework of the Ukraine Facility program, agreements with the International Monetary Fund, and other international support mechanisms.

The prime minister thanked the members of parliament who voted in favor of the relevant decisions, while emphasizing that this is only part of Ukraine's joint commitments to its international partners.

"Therefore, the coming weeks of the session are also extremely important for receiving international financial assistance in full. The government is 100% ready to cooperate," he said.