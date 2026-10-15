The Ukrainian president's communications adviser Dmytro Lytvyn denied that the operation to block air traffic in Moscow was an initiative of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's advisers, and also stated that the thesis described in The Atlantic regarding a possible peace agreement should the U.S. side with Russia does not reflect the head of state's position.

"If this refers to operation "Kovyor," in which air traffic is being blocked there, then this operation has been underway for well over a month; the president conceived it, and there are not, nor have there ever been, any advisors who initiated it," Lytvyn told reporters on Thursday.

He also said Ukraine is not escalating the war but is responding to Russian strikes, specifically by targeting Russia's energy infrastructure in response to attacks on Ukraine's energy sector.

"As for what Simon [Shuster – a journalist] wrote there – let Simon comment on it himself. That doesn't reflect the president's sentiment," Lytvyn added.

In an article in The Atlantic, journalist Shuster, citing one of the president's advisers – who was one of the initiators of the plan to attack Moscow's airports – reported that "if the U.S. sides with Russia, Ukraine would have little choice but to abandon the ladder of escalation and sue for peace."