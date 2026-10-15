SBU suspects Russian serviceman of shooting dead five Ukrainian soldiers, one civilian in Kharkiv region

The State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said it has charged Russian serviceman Leonid Ryzhikov, who is suspected of shooting five unarmed Ukrainian soldiers and a 60-year-old civilian man in Kharkiv region.

According to a Telegram post by the SBU on Thursday, 36-year-old Russian citizen Leonid Ryzhikov, with the call sign "Yula," was detained on October 14 in Kharkiv. According to the investigation, he was drafted into the Russian army in late July after serving an eight-year prison sentence for causing grievous bodily harm and theft. He served in the 2nd Battalion of the 1009th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 68th Motorized Rifle Division of Russia's sixth Combined Arms Army and fought in Kharkiv region.

SBU said that in early October, Ryzhikov fled from positions near the village of Starytsia in Chuhuiv district following shelling by Ukrainian forces and headed toward Kharkiv, hiding in forest belts. During his escape, according to the investigation, he stole civilian clothing from an abandoned private home.

"As the SBU has established, on October 5-6, while at the positions of the Russian occupation forces near the village of Starytsia in Chuhuiv district, Ryzhikov came under fire from the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Armed with an AK-74 assault rifle, he fled the area and began walking toward the city of Kharkiv, hiding in the woods," the agency said.

The investigation established that on October 13, near the village of Mykhailivka in Kharkiv district, Ryzhikov shot and killed a 60-year-old local resident who was fishing at a pond, after which he threw the body into the water. On the same day, in the village of Momotove, he broke into a private residence where five unarmed Ukrainian servicemen in civilian clothing, who were not participating in combat operations, were temporarily staying, and shot them, including those who were asleep.

After the killings, the suspect hid an AK-74 assault rifle on a nearby property, but law enforcement officers later located and seized the weapon.

Based on the evidence gathered, the suspect was notified of charges under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (war crimes resulting in loss of life). The penalty for this offense is life imprisonment.

As previously reported, on October 13 in Kharkiv region, an unknown assailant shot and killed five Ukrainian servicemen with an automatic weapon.