Ukraine-based Tencore signs MoU with Canada's Dominion Dynamics to jointly produce TerMIT UGS in Canada

Ukrainian defense company Tencore, in partnership with Canadian defense technology company Dominion Dynamics, announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding that will provide for the production in Canada of TerMIT ground-based robotic systems (GRS), as well as the integration of the AuraNet technology suite into them.

According to a press release from Dominion Dynamics, the agreement was signed during the AUSA 2026 defense conference in Washington.

Dominion Dynamics plans to establish TerMIT production at its Canadian facilities, with production scheduled to begin in 2027.

In turn, Tencore specialists will oversee the technology transfer process and train Canadian specialists in the assembly of the relevant unmanned ground vehicles.

Among other things, Dominion Dynamics will integrate the AuraNet system into TerMIT, which is designed for autonomous control and coordination in various operational environments. The company also plans to develop a version of the TerMIT platform adapted for Arctic conditions.

"Battlefield requirements change in weeks, so production, operational feedback and engineering have to run as a loop: build, deploy, learn, change, scale. Canada gives us the manufacturing base, suppliers and reliable power to run that loop alongside allies who need these vehicles," Tencore co-founder Roman Tkachenko said in the press release.

It is noted that the signing of the relevant agreement followed a joint declaration on defense cooperation signed in September by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

At that time, the parties committed to manufacturing thousands of combat-proven drones and unmanned systems over the next two years, a third of which will be allocated to meet Ukraine's defense needs, according to the company's statement.

"This agreement is how two companies start turning that commitment into vehicles, and we intend to move fast," Founder and CEO of Dominion Dynamics Eliot Pence said in the press release.

Dominion Dynamics is a defense technology company based in Ottawa, Canada, specializing in the development of autonomy, sensor monitoring, and control systems.

Tencore is a Ukrainian defense technology company specializing in the development, mass production, and integration of unmanned ground robotic systems (UGRS) for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.