Latvian Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs called on Europeans to focus less on their own comfort and think more about Europe's common interests, emphasizing that financial support for Ukraine-equivalent to the cost of one beer per year for each European-could help save lives.

According to him, from a political standpoint, Europeans should think less about themselves and their own comfort and instead focus on what is best for Europe as a whole, rather than for individuals.

Kulbergs said that supporting Ukraine requires financial expenditure, but urged people not to forget that Ukraine needs this aid right now, and its value is measured in the human lives saved.

On Thursday, in Brussels, Kulbergs said this would amount to one less beer per European per year, something Europeans could afford, while Ukraine needed the money immediately. He added that for Europeans it was merely the cost of a beer, whereas in Ukraine it could mean the difference between life and death, arguing that drinking one less beer could help save lives.