London sending Kyiv more Storm Shadow missiles – media

London intends to supply Kyiv with a batch of Storm Shadow long-range missiles, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing sources.

"The UK is sending Ukraine more long-range Storm Shadow missiles," the agency said, citing people familiar with the situation.

The report does not specify the number of missiles involved.

According to Bloomberg, British Prime Minister Andy Burnham and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed this issue during a meeting in London on Wednesday.

Following the meeting between the two leaders, Downing Street reported that regarding long-range missiles, the leaders discussed how the UK could accelerate the provision of defense support to Ukraine ahead of winter.

No specific details regarding military aid were provided.