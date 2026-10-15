Russia launches nearly 1,000 UAVs against Ukraine over past 24 hours – Zelenskyy

Since the start of the past 24 hours, Russia has launched nearly 1,000 attack drones against Ukraine; these attacks are taking place amid restrictions on Starlink operations in Ukraine and underscore the need for continued defense supplies from NATO partners, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said following a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Brussels.

"Unfortunately, Russia has responded to yet another attempt by the U.S. president to reduce the intensity of the strikes with new waves of attacks against our energy sector, residential buildings, and other infrastructure. Over the past few days, there have been several waves of ballistic missile strikes, and Shahed drones have been constantly flying in our skies. From the start of the day yesterday until now, the Russians have launched nearly 1,000 drones," Zelenskyy said on his Telegram channel on Thursday.

"All of this poses significant challenges, especially given the restrictions on Starlink operations in Ukraine, and therefore it is very important that defense supplies from our NATO partners continue," he added.

According to him, this applies particularly to ballistic missile interceptors and ammunition for the F-16. The president said work is underway on new air defense packages.

"Literally every day and every hour, new packages can save the lives of Ukrainian men and women. We discussed this and other important issues during the meeting. Thank you, Mark, for your support and willingness to help," the president said.