Ukraine runs out of Patriot interceptor missiles, complicating defence against Russian ballistic attacks – media

Ukraine has run out of U.S. interceptor missiles for its Patriot air defense systems, which is why nearly all ballistic missiles were not shot down during the latest Russian attack, CNN reports, citing a source familiar with the situation.

According to the network's source, the shortage of interceptor missiles meant that most ballistic targets were not intercepted during the attack on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Russian missiles struck three power plants in Kyiv and damaged energy infrastructure in Kharkiv.

"Almost all the ballistic missiles from the last strike were not intercepted due to lack of the (interceptor) missiles," the publication said citing the source.

As CNN notes, this is likely not the first time Ukraine has completely exhausted its stockpile of interceptor missiles for the Patriot system. In the middle of August, when the network gained access to one of these systems on Ukrainian territory, Ukrainian officials reported that the country had virtually exhausted its stockpile of these missiles.