Rutte, Zelenskyy discuss importance of energy truce and NATO support in Brussels

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Brussels.

"Good to see President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Brussels. We talked about the importance of implementing an energy ceasefire as well as NATO Allies' continuous support for Ukraine, including through the PURL mechanism," Rutte said on X.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had arrived in Brussels with his team to participate in the European Council meeting and hold talks with partners.

He announced meetings with the NATO Secretary General, the President of France, and the prime ministers of Poland, Denmark, and Belgium. He also had an audience with King Philippe of Belgium. Tomorrow, the head of state is scheduled to meet with the presidents of the European Council and the European Commission, as well as with the prime ministers of Hungary, Finland, and Sweden.