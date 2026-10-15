Stefanchuk to speakers of European Parliaments: Ukraine seeks peace, not surrender

Ukraine seeks negotiations, an end to the war, and lasting peace, not surrender, occupation, or slavery, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk said.

"We very much want a just and lasting peace. Peace, not slavery. An end to the war, not occupation. Negotiations, not submissive surrender. And that is precisely why we are fighting tooth and nail for every meter of our land. That is why we value every Ukrainian life. And that is why not a single barrel of Russian diesel is worth even a drop of Ukrainian blood," Stefanchuk said at the European Conference of Speakers of Parliament on Thursday in Rome.

He said Ukrainians are not surprised by Russian atrocities and barbarism.

"But we are surprised when, over the past two days, the Russians have been shelling Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities with ballistic missiles and drones, as if on a safari, and at that very moment, there were disruptions in the transmission of data to us from the early-warning systems for missile launches. When restrictions on Starlink satellite communications were imposed the night before last, this immediately affected our military capabilities," Stefanchuk said.

At the same time, he emphasized that Ukraine continues to believe in the role of the United States of America as a global leader in democracy.

"Here in Rome, at the Vatican, I think about justice. And I also think about faith… about how to stop the war, because war is a great sin. And it is not only those who start it who sin; those who are unwilling or unable to stop it also sin," the Ukrainian Parliament chairman said.

According to him, one cannot simultaneously contain and finance a war, impose sanctions and try to circumvent them, or treat international law selectively – as if it were a menu – choosing only those norms that suit one's preferences.

Stefanchuk expressed confidence that Russia and Putin will face a tribunal for all their crimes, the lives they have ruined, and the destruction they have caused – "for all the suffering they have brought to Ukraine."