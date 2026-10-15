Seven injured in Kyiv's Pechersky district, where drone crashed

The number of people injured in Kyiv's Pechersky district, where a UAV crashed in a courtyard between buildings, has risen to seven, Mayor Vitali Klitschko has said.

"There are already seven people injured as a result of an enemy UAV crashing between residential buildings in Pechersky district," he said on Telegram on Thursday.

According to Klitschko, three of the injured are being treated in city hospitals. The others received medical care on the spot or as outpatients.

Earlier, the mayor reported that the UAV's crash in an open area between buildings damaged the facade, part of the roof, and the window panes of a five-story building. In addition, near the crash site, the facades of two three-story residential buildings were damaged, and a car caught fire in the courtyard.