Defence Ministry carries out first centralised procurement of anti-shrapnel suits for AFU

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has signed its first contract for the centralized procurement of anti-shrapnel suits for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), according to the ministry's press service.

"The Defense Procurement Agency of the Ministry of Defense has contracted for 4,700 sets worth over UAH 186 million. Contracts were signed with four suppliers; the suits are to be shipped by December 18, 2026," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, each set weighs about 2 kilograms and consists of a jacket, pants, and leg pads that protect the pelvic area and upper thighs. The technical specifications were developed by the Logistics Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The key requirement is a combination of protection and freedom of movement. The soft ballistic inserts must provide protection against shrapnel and bullets while remaining sufficiently flexible.

"The anti-fragmentation suit can be worn together with a body armor vest. First and foremost, it will be useful for military personnel on the front lines, where there is a high risk of injury from shrapnel, drone-delivered munitions, and the like," the ministry said.

It is emphasized that such protective suits do not exist in NATO countries. The Ukrainian prototype has been shared with partners for review.