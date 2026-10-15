Defense Forces strike Rubikon personnel concentration point, drone launch base near Donetsk – General Staff

The Ukrainian military have struck a concentration point for personnel of the Rubikon unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) unit in Zaporizhia region, as well as a facility used for the storage, preparation, and launch of enemy strike drones near Donetsk, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"On October 14 and overnight into October 15, 2024, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine carried out strikes against military targets belonging to the Russian occupiers," the General Staff stated on its Telegram channel on Thursday.

Specifically, a concentration point for personnel of the Rubikon UAV unit was struck near Novokostiantynivka in Zaporizhia region. Additionally, a site used for the storage, preparation, and launch of enemy strike drones was hit near Donetsk. Explosions and the activity of the occupiers' air defense systems were reported in the city. The extent of the damage is currently being assessed.

Furthermore, following previous strikes, it has been confirmed that four drone storage facilities, hit on October 13 near Hvardiyske in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, sustained damage. Signs of secondary detonations were observed at that location.