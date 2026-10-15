Zelenskyy arrives in Brussels

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Brussels for a working visit, during which he will take part in a meeting of the European Council and hold talks with partners.

"Today, important meetings are scheduled with the NATO Secretary General, the President of France, and the Prime Ministers of Poland, Denmark, and Belgium. I will also have an audience with the King of the Belgians, Philippe. Tomorrow, meetings are scheduled with the Presidents of the European Council and the European Commission, as well as with the Prime Ministers of Hungary, Finland, and Sweden," the President said on X Thursday.

The President emphasized that everyone in Europe wants the war to end, and that this requires signals of strength—specifically, greater, tangible pressure on Russia and increased defense support for Ukraine.