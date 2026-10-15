Hungarian PM Magyar hopes that meeting with Zelenskyy in Brussels will help ‘open new chapter’ in relations

Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar hopes that a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, scheduled for Friday morning in Brussels, will "open a new chapter" in their relations. However, he does not anticipate Ukraine’s accession to the European Union in the near future, noting that the entire process could take 15–20 years.

He made these remarks to journalists in Brussels on Thursday upon his arrival for a meeting of the European Council.

"On Friday morning, I am set to have a brief meeting here, at the Council building, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy... We shall see what we can discuss in more detail during those 10–15 minutes. I hope we reach a point where a new chapter [in our relations] truly opens, and we might be able to meet in Berehove, where a Hungarian-speaking majority resides," Magyar stated.

When asked whether there is a specific date for Ukraine’s EU accession, the Hungarian Prime Minister noted that "no such date exists." "Look at the Western Balkan countries—they have been trying to join for 15 years. They have begun accession negotiations, yet one could argue they are not much closer to joining now than they were at the start. I don't believe it is possible to determine [an accession date]," he emphasized.

Magyar stressed that he "believes in accession negotiations based on merit." "We do not believe in 'greater' or 'stronger' membership, in passive membership, or in parallel membership; we believe in genuine membership. But that could take 15 or 20 years," he said.

The Hungarian prime minister also pointed to the example of Turkey: "Look at Turkey—it wanted to join for decades, but now it doesn't really want to anymore. The mere fact that someone begins negotiations means nothing in itself. I think this is a good thing for us; everyone can see the historic success we have achieved in just a few weeks—namely, that we have been able to strengthen the rights of the Hungarian minority living there in the Carpathians—or the rights of a future Hungarian minority—regarding education, the use of language, and official procedures. From this perspective, it is a positive outcome for us. That is diplomacy. We asked for guarantees, and it seems we have received them from the Ukrainians," said the Hungarian leader.