Khmelnytsky NPP starts winter readiness check

A commission of Energoatom and the State Energy Supervision Inspectorate began work on October 12 at the Khmelnytsky nuclear power plant (NPP) to check the readiness of the plant's separated subdivision for reliable and uninterrupted operation during the 2026-2027 autumn-winter period.

"The commission's experts are carefully assessing the implementation of organizational and technical measures, analyzing the technical condition of equipment, buildings and infrastructure, and checking the level of staff training for operating in low temperatures," Energoatom said.

Khmelnytsky NPP Director General Andrei Koziura said the plant provided transparent access to all processes so that the experts could objectively assess the state of affairs and point the plant's staff to what still needs to be improved.