Drone violated Moldova's airspace during overnight Russian attack, returned to Ukraine – Defense Ministry

The Ministry of Defense of Moldova has reported a violation of the country's airspace by a drone that flew in from the territory of Ukraine during an overnight air attack on Thursday and returned eight minutes later.

"In the context of the massive Russian attack on Ukraine, the Air Operations Service of the National Army reports an unauthorized flight in national airspace on October 15 at 1:43 a.m. An unmanned aerial vehicle flew over airspace in the direction from the settlement of Hradenytsi, Odesa region, Ukraine, toward the village of Purcari, and at 1:51 a.m. it left the airspace of the Republic of Moldova in the direction of the village of Starokozache, Odesa region, Ukraine," the Moldovan defense department reported on its website.

It is noted that the Air Operations Service continues to monitor Moldova's airspace in coordination with competent authorities and partners.

As reported, as a result of a Russian strike late Wednesday evening in Odesa, apartments in two multi-story residential buildings were damaged, with no casualties reported. On Thursday morning, three people were injured in a Russian jet-powered drone strike on a store in the village of Mayaky, Odesa region.