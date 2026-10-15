Zelenskyy: invaders strike store near Odesa with jet drone, injuring 3

Three people were injured as a result of a Russian jet-powered drone strike on a store in Odesa region, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on Thursday.

"Russia continues its bloody terror. The store was partially destroyed, and cars were damaged. Three people were injured. All necessary services are working at the scene, providing assistance to the victims," Zelenskyy reported on Telegram.

He published photos of the impact, which indicate that the target was a Tavria V supermarket in the village of Mayaky, Odesa district.

"What is happening is a telling reaction by Russia to the signals it is receiving from America. Unfortunately, these are dangerous signals regarding the potential further lifting of sanctions. These sanctions were imposed by the world, by America, by Europe, by our partners—sanctions for the aggression against Ukraine, for the war against us," the President wrote.

He emphasized that sanctions must not be lifted and that Russia must end "the carnage it started and has been continuing for 1,695 days."

"Additional money for killings will not contribute to this. Strength is needed, and America is stronger than Russian terror," Zelenskyy stressed.