Koretsky: results of this parliamentary week give grounds for optimism

Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Koretsky has called on the Verkhovna Rada to maintain the same constructive cooperation with the Cabinet of Ministers during the upcoming parliamentary week.

"The results of this parliamentary week give all of us grounds for optimism, yet a great deal of work still lies ahead. Ministers are working with deputies at the level of committees and parliamentary groups, providing all necessary information in the process of preparing for the consideration of remaining draft bills," Koretsky wrote on his Telegram channel.

The Prime Minister added that the government counts on similarly constructive joint work during the next parliamentary week to ensure the timely adoption of all necessary decisions and the receipt of international financial assistance by Ukraine in full.

He noted that this week the parliament supported a number of important legislative initiatives within the framework of the Ukraine Facility program, agreements with the IMF, and other international support mechanisms.

As reported, during the current parliamentary week, the Verkhovna Rada, among other actions, abolished the VAT exemption for parcels valued up to EUR 150 and amended the Customs Code to implement this cancellation; supported at first reading a draft law capping interest deductions on loans at 30% of EBITDA at the demand of the IMF and the EU; adopted the European integration law on basic social assistance; and passed the law concerning the educational rights of national minorities, which is required for opening EU negotiation clusters.