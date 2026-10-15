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Russian UAV strike in Poltava injures 3 – official

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Russian UAV strike in Poltava injures 3 – official
Photo: Regional Military Administration

An enemy unmanned aerial vehicle strike was recorded in Poltava near a school, with three people reported injured as of 13:00, while children and staff were safely in a shelter and unharmed, Head of the Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Dyiakivnych reported.

"As of now, three people are reported injured. They have been hospitalized, and medical professionals are providing all necessary assistance," Dyiakivnych wrote from the impact site.

According to his data, a school building, an apartment building, three private houses, an administrative building, and four cars were damaged.

"Fortunately, during the attack, the children were in a shelter," he wrote.

Operations to eliminate the consequences are ongoing.

#strike #uav #poltava
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