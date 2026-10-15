Injured in Kyiv's Pecherskyi district rises to 6 – mayor

The number of people injured in Kyiv's Pechersk district, where an unmanned aerial vehicle crashed between residential buildings, has risen to six, Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported.

"The number of injured in Pechersk district has increased to six. Medics hospitalized three of the wounded," Klitschko wrote on his Telegram channel on Thursday.

Earlier, the mayor reported that due to the UAV crashing in an open area between buildings, the facade, part of the roof, and window glazing of a five-story building were damaged. Additionally, the facades of two three-story residential buildings near the crash site sustained damage, and a car caught fire in the courtyard. Five injuries had previously been reported.

According to police information, four of the six injured—a 68-year-old man and three women aged 24, 49, and 64—have been hospitalized.