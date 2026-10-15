Flash: invaders asking collaborators to record strike videos as Gerans feature optical target recognition

Russian occupiers are utilizing optical target recognition and guidance systems on their attack assets, which is why they are offering rewards to individuals in Ukraine for filming the locations of impacts, Presidential Advisor on Defense Technology Serhiy Flash Beskrestnov reported.

"Across many Telegram channels, the enemy is asking traitors to film videos of 'Geran' impacts and transmit information for a reward. For four years they didn't ask, and suddenly it has become so crucial. So what has changed? I think the reason lies in the deployment of optical target recognition and guidance on 'Gerans'. It is important for the enemy to understand, based on impact videos, how the algorithms perform in combat conditions," Beskrestnov wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

He emphasized the severe danger of publishing footage showing impact sites.

"This serves as a signal to everyone: do not film and do not publish videos of 'Shahed' hits. You see how vital and necessary this is to the enemy," Beskrestnov added.