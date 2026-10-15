Morning attack on Kyiv region injures woman, damages private houses – official

A 66-year-old woman sustained shrapnel wounds as a result of a hostile morning attack on Kyiv region, with buildings damaged and fires breaking out, Head of the Regional Military Administration Timur Tkachenko reported.

"In Bucha district, a 66-year-old woman with shrapnel wounds to her face was hospitalized. Also, a private residential building was damaged in the district, and fires broke out in two outbuildings," he wrote on Telegram on Thursday.

According to the Regional Military Administration, a private house caught fire in Vyshhorod district due to the enemy attack, while another house was damaged.

"Rescuers extinguished the fires. Fortunately, according to available information, there are no other casualties," Tkachenko added.