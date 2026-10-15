Comoros-flagged tanker YARA J struck by drone in Romanian waters, fire breaks out – media

The Comoros-flagged tanker YARA J was struck by an unidentified drone approximately 10 nautical miles from the Romanian city of Sulina, resulting in a fire on board that was subsequently brought under control by the crew, Romanian public broadcaster Radio România Constanța reported.

According to data from the Bulgarian publication Maritime.bg, a distress signal from the vessel was received at around 20:00 on October 14. There were 17 crew members on board from Syria, India, and Iran. According to preliminary data, none of the crew members were injured.

It is noted that following reports of the incident, the Romanian Agency for Life Saving at Sea (ARSVOM) dispatched the rescue vessel SAR Apollo to the tanker.

According to Maritime.bg, the YARA J is currently proceeding under its own power to the port of Constanța.

The Romanian public broadcaster specifies that the tanker had arrived from Turkey and was scheduled to enter the Sulina Canal. At the time of the incident, the vessel was stationary in the area, awaiting favorable weather conditions for passage.

In turn, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria expressed solidarity with Romania regarding the fire on board the tanker Yara J in the Black Sea.

"The recurring incidents affecting commercial shipping in the region are a matter of deep concern," the Bulgarian MFA reported on the social platform X.

The ministry emphasized that under circumstances where details are still being clarified, coordination between Bulgaria and Romania is essential to guarantee the safe passage of merchant vessels in the Black Sea.

The Bulgarian MFA also added that this issue will be one of the key priorities during upcoming discussions in the European Council.

As reported, Romanian President Nicușor Dan and Iliyana Yotova agreed on close cooperation between Romania and Bulgaria to introduce more effective countermeasures against drones within the EU and NATO following drone attacks on commercial vessels in the Black Sea near the Bulgarian coast.

According to him, during a telephone conversation, the parties also discussed other incidents affecting shipping and infrastructure in Romanian waters.

Earlier, on October 5, Romanian media reported that the Turkish vessel Royad Mammadov, carrying a cargo of grain and previously calling at the Ukrainian port of Izmail, was struck by a drone in the Black Sea near Peskerash oil platform, after which a fire broke out on board and the vessel sank; two people died, while 11 crew members were rescued.

Also on October 12, near the Bulgarian coast, the merchant vessel Chelsea 3, sailing under the flag of Malta and registered in the port of Odesa, was attacked by three aerial drones.

On October 6, in the same area, two merchant vessels were struck by aerial and maritime drones in the exclusive economic zone of Bulgaria in the Black Sea, approximately 70 nautical miles east of Byala. The vessel ALFA WATAN, sailing under the flag of Togo, sank, and its crew of 12 Syrian citizens went missing. Another vessel, ABLE, flying the flag of Palau, sustained damage, after which a fire broke out on board.