Zelenskyy: important that everyone in America stands not with aggressor but in defense of our lives

Russia has escalated and increased the intensity of its strikes against Ukraine after benefiting from relaxed sanctions and deciding to take advantage of the situation, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized.

"It is obvious that Russia went for such an escalation of strikes specifically after receiving a relaxation of sanctions and seeing attempts to pressure Ukraine. Russia uses every such moment and must be held accountable for what it does," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram on Thursday.

He noted that overnight the occupiers launched over 850 "Shaheds," coming precisely at a time of artificial speed limitations on Ukraine's defense capabilities. Three residents of Kropyvnytsky and three others in Dnipropetrovsk region were killed. According to the President, it was one of the largest attacks against Kirovohrad region, with impacts also recorded in Kyiv and 14 other Ukrainian regions.

"Strong decisions are needed to end this war. Stable support for Ukraine is needed, first and foremost in defending the skies. Honesty from partners regarding the war is required: it is important that everyone in America stands not on the side of the aggressor, but on the side of our defense of life and our attempts to end this war and guarantee security," Zelenskyy stressed.